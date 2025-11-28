BCCI Announces U19 Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup; Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Also Makes The Cut

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup. Some of India's elite under-19 star-power will be in action, featuring Asia's other cricketing nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Hong Kong, and the UAE.

India's U19 cricketing sphere has been on the right trajectory with phenomenal performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, among others, have outperformed expectations, proving that they deserve to be in the spotlight.

The emerging talent has a chance to display their prowess on the continental stage.

BCCI Confirms U19 ACC Asia Cup Squad with Ayush Mhatre as Skipper and Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Team

India's U19 squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup features some of the country's cricketing talents of the future. Ayush Mhatre, the domestic sensation who also made waves in the IPL, will lead the U19 Men in Blue's charge. While his form has been a slight concern, he could turn things around with the bat in the upcoming competition.

Vihaan Malhotra, the Indian all-rounder, will be Mhatre's deputy in the upcoming ACC competition.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the trailblazing young gun who tore up the IPL and Rising Stars Asia Cup with his swashbuckling performance, has also been named in the squad.

Other U19 cricketers like wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, Henil Patel and Khilan A. Patel are also named in the squad by the BCCI.

India U19 Squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Note: Kishan Kumar Singh's availability for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup is subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players

Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat

India Pitted With Pakistan In Group A

The U19 Indian cricket team has been pitted alongside Pakistan in group A. Two qualifying nations will also join the sides to complete the pack.

Group B features teams like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and a qualifying nation will later join the group to complete the cluster.

India U19 begin their campaign against Qualifier 1 in One-Day action on December 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. They will then face Pakistan on December 14, and then will lock horns against Qualifier 3 at The Seven's

The detailed schedule for India's campaign in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup in 2025 is as follows: