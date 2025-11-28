Updated 28 November 2025 at 15:23 IST
BCCI Announces U19 Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup; Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Also Makes The Cut
India U19 squad, led by Ayush Mhatre with Vihaan Malhotra as deputy, will face Pakistan and qualifiers in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 starting Dec 12 in Dubai, showcasing rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup. Some of India's elite under-19 star-power will be in action, featuring Asia's other cricketing nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Hong Kong, and the UAE.
India's U19 cricketing sphere has been on the right trajectory with phenomenal performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, among others, have outperformed expectations, proving that they deserve to be in the spotlight.
The emerging talent has a chance to display their prowess on the continental stage.
Advertisement
BCCI Confirms U19 ACC Asia Cup Squad with Ayush Mhatre as Skipper and Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Team
India's U19 squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup features some of the country's cricketing talents of the future. Ayush Mhatre, the domestic sensation who also made waves in the IPL, will lead the U19 Men in Blue's charge. While his form has been a slight concern, he could turn things around with the bat in the upcoming competition.
Vihaan Malhotra, the Indian all-rounder, will be Mhatre's deputy in the upcoming ACC competition.
Advertisement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the trailblazing young gun who tore up the IPL and Rising Stars Asia Cup with his swashbuckling performance, has also been named in the squad.
Other U19 cricketers like wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, Henil Patel and Khilan A. Patel are also named in the squad by the BCCI.
Also Read: India Women Set For Action Against Sri Lanka At Home; Five-Match T20I Series To Be Hosted In Vizag, Trivandrum
India U19 Squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup
Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.
Note: Kishan Kumar Singh's availability for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup is subject to fitness clearance.
Standby players
Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat
India Pitted With Pakistan In Group A
The U19 Indian cricket team has been pitted alongside Pakistan in group A. Two qualifying nations will also join the sides to complete the pack.
Group B features teams like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and a qualifying nation will later join the group to complete the cluster.
India U19 begin their campaign against Qualifier 1 in One-Day action on December 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. They will then face Pakistan on December 14, and then will lock horns against Qualifier 3 at The Seven's
Also Read: WATCH | Rohit Sharma Looks at Virat Kohli And Smiles After Hitting Huge Six During Nets in Ranchi Ahead of ODI Series
The detailed schedule for India's campaign in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup in 2025 is as follows:
|ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup schedule – India matches
|No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Opponent
|Venue
|1
|Friday
|12th December
|1st One-Day
|Qualifier 1
|ICC Academy
|2
|Sunday
|14th December
|2nd One-Day
|Pakistan
|ICC Academy
|3
|Tuesday
|16th December
|3rd One-Day
|Qualifier 3
|The Seven’s
|4
|Friday
|19th December
|1st Semi-final
|A1 vs B2
|ICC Academy
|5
|Friday
|19th December
|2nd Semi-final
|B1 vs A2
|The Seven’s
|6
|Sunday
|21st December
|Final
|TBC
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 28 November 2025 at 15:23 IST