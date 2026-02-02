Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrates the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati | Image: AP

Pakistan's refusal to play against India in the T20 World Cup has attracted severe criticism from all over the world. Agreeing on the government line, the Pakistan Cricket Board will boycott the February 15 fixture against the Indian team to be played at the SSC Colombo ground. All of Pakistan's matches will be held in Sri Lanka as per an earlier agreement.

BCCI Breaks Their Silence After Pakistan Boycotts India Game

Earlier, ICC issued a statement clarifying they still await an official communication from the PCB, but issued a warning that they don't endorse this concept of selective participation. “While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.”

On the back of the boycott calls, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla reiterated their desire to follow ICC's stance on this matter. While speaking to ANI, he said, "ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC."

India Will Stick To ICC Protocol For EB 15 Game

Despite boycott calls, as per ANI, the Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka as per the arrangements and will follow the ICC protocol. They will address the pre-match press conference at the SSC Colombo Ground and will also be involved in their pre-match routines.

A BCCI source told ANI, “Team India will travel to Sri Lanka and follow ICC protocol. They will practice as per schedule, do a press conference and reach the stadium according to time and wait for the match referee to call off the match.”

