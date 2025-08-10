IND vs ENG: Akash Deep Spills The Tea On What He Said To Ben Duckett During Oval Test Showdown

Akash Deep puts his arm around Ben Duckett after taking his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Akash Deep, the star Indian pacer, has revealed what he said to Ben Duckett during the exhilarating Oval Test during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

The Indian pacer revealed Duckett had told him that it was his day and he could not take him down. But after dismissing Duckett, Akash Deep responded to the English batter that he had missed it this time.

Akash Deep and Ben Duckett had some tension brewing throughout the play as a controversial moment erupted after the English batter was dismissed. The Indian pacer clutched his fist in celebration and then wrapped his arm around his shoulder as Duckett walked off, which had made things interesting.

Tensions were running high at The Oval as the series-decider match had everyone on edge. The game became an absolute thriller, with on-field banter and sledging intensifying the tension.

The Indian pacer has opened up about the instance that heightened the tensions and what Ben Duckett said to him during the play.

"On that day, he was trying to throw me off my line and length and had played a number of unconventional shots. That’s when he said to me that it was his day and I will not be able to get him out,” Akash Deep said to Revsportz.

After Akash Deep had the last laugh by dismissing Ben Duckett, the Indian pacer was seen putting his hands over the English batter's shoulders and sharing a word with him as he walked off.

The Indian cricketer had revealed that he had responded with a continuation of what Duckett had said to him during the match. Akash Deep also added that the banter was in good spirits.

“We were defending a modest score, and wickets were critical. When I got him out (smiles), I said to him: ‘You miss, I hit. Not always will you win. This time, I win.’ It was a continuation of what he was saying to me, and it was all done in good spirit," Akash Deep added.