BCCI Calls On IPL to Facilitate Discussions With Foreign Cricket Boards Over Players' Participation For The Remaining Season

IPL 2025: With the updated schedule for the remaining Indian Premier League matches being announced, all the franchises have been trying to figure out ways to bring the players back who had left India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) top officials have put the onus on the IPL COO to convince the overseas cricket boards like ECB and CA and speak to them individually regarding the availability of the players and ease their concerns upon returning to India amid active cross-border tensions.

BCCI Puts Pressure On IPL After Revised Schedule Announcement

The IPL 2025 season was suspended after cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. Several international players chose to leave India amid growing concerns. However, after a ceasefire was declared, the Indian Premier League announced its resumption. The season begins on May 17, 2025, and the franchises are calling back all the players who had signed up to play. While uncertainty still looms over all the players' returns, the BCCI is pushing the IPL to convince other cricket boards to send their players for the remainder of the season.

"We have been speaking to the foreign boards individually while teams are directly dealing with their players. We expect majority of them to return," a BCCI official said to PTI.

The PBKS vs DC clash at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium had to be called off after the active situation grew tense due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. But the BCCI and IPL have announced a revised schedule to host the remaining set of matches.

Revised IPL Schedule Features Top-Tier Action

Given that the ceasefire between both countries has alleviated tensions, the BCCI have decided to host the rest of the IPL 2025 season, with a revised schedule announced for the same. Six venues have been shortlisted to host all the action, while the stadiums which will host the playoffs are yet to be determined.