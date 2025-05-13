IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Set For Strengthened Roster With Return Of Overseas Stars Jos Buttler & Gerald Coetzee Before Season Resumes

IPL 2025: The Gujarat Titans are expected to have almost all of their foreign players back in action for the side before the season resumes. Two of the Titans' players, who had left India amid the cross-border tensions, are expected to be back soon. England's Joss Buttler and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada would be returning to India before the IPL 2025 restarts this month.

Gujarat Titans To Be Reinforced Before Season Restarts

The IPL 2025 season had to be suspended after cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. Several overseas players chose to head out of India amid the growing worries. However, after a ceasefire was announced, the Indian Premier League has announced its resumption. The season restarts on May 17, 2025, and the franchises are calling back all their players who have signed up to play. Amid uncertainty over certain overseas stars, the Gujarat Titans are expected to have almost all their foreign players back.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada will be returning to India and re-joining the Gujarat Titans camp. Notably, they were the only two players to head back while the other foreign stars — Rashid Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada and Karim Janat — chose to stay back with the side.

Titans Are Currently On The Top!

The Gujarat Titans have been in the top spot of the IPL 2025 standings, and they have been doing really well after the shaky start they encountered. The Shubman Gill-led side has emerged as a top contender to secure a spot in the playoffs and clinch their second IPL title.