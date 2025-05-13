IPL 2025: Andre Russell and Sunil Narine Expected To Rejoin KKR Camp Ahead Of Crucial RCB Clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Kolkata Knight Riders when IPL 2025 resumes on May 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. BCCI released the revised IPL 2025 schedule on Monday and the tournament will be staged across six venues, with the final taking place on June 3.

KKR Set To Be Boosted By The Return Of West Indies Players

KKR still have a very slim chance of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The defending champions lost to Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens, which further complicated their hopes. The escalation between India and Pakistan halted the IPL as the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off in Dharamsala. As per ESPN Cricinfo, KKR's West Indies contingent, including Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell and mentor Dwayne Bravo, have been stationed in Dubai and are expected to join the team between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

They will be joined in Dubai by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is likely to fly from Kabul, while fast bowler Anrich Nortje will directly reach Bengaluru ahead of Saturday's match. Mooen Ali and Spencer Johnson have been in the UK and Australia, respectively, and it remains to be seen if they manage to return ahead of the RCB vs KKR game. The Indian players will start returning from Wednesday in batches.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule



Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3