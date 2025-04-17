BCCI Sack Asst. Coach Abhishek Nayar, Fielding Coach T. Dilip And Conditioning Coach Soham Desai Ahead Of ENG Tour: REPORT

Rohit Sharma and co. won the Champions Trophy earlier this year, but this hasn't changed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's perspective that the Indian Test team is not in a very healthy space. Prior to India's iconic third ICC Champions Trophy win, Rohit Sharma and his men were defeated by Australia 'Down Under' in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia defeated India 3-1 and also denied them a chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, a spot that was guaranteed for India. The outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series raised severe questions about Gautam Gambhir and his coaching staff. Prior to the Australia series, India had also lost a home Test series to New Zealand by a margin of 3-0.

There were reports that the BCCI was set to reevaluate Gautam Gambhir's tenure as the Head Coach of the men's senior team, but the Champions Trophy win might have added a much-needed lifeline to the former India cricketer's coaching tenure.

BCCI Sacks Two Members Of Indian Team's Coaching Staff: Reports

With a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle starting in June, the BCCI is doing everything in its power to get things right. India starts their WTC 2027 cycle with a Test series against Ben Stokes' England, in England. The Indian team hasn't quite enjoyed touring England due to the playing conditions.

ALSO READ | LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee Use Virat Kohli To Unveil Bizarre Venue To Host Cricket During Summer Games in 2028

Much ahead of the India vs England Test series, it is now being said that the BCCI has sacked Team India's batting and fielding coaches Abhishek Nayar and T Dilip. The BCCI had already started making changes to Team India's coaching staff, as Sitanshu Kotak was added to the support staff prior to England's white-ball tour to India.

It is also being reported that Ryan ten Doeschate will take up the additional responsibility of working as a fielding coach for the team.

India To Tour England In June