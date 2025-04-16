LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee Use Virat Kohli To Unveil Bizarre Venue To Host Cricket During Summer Games in 2028

LA28 Olympics: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is doing everything possible to grow cricket into a global sport. The apex global cricketing body has understood the fact that the United States of America is a huge market and the shortest international format of the game, T20 cricket, has the potential to attract a larger audience.

A normal duration of a T20 game is about three to four hours, and it is a format that can be adapted worldwide. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has paved a way for T20 cricket to be at the center of franchise cricket. Following the footsteps of the IPL, many new leagues have come up, including the Pakistan Super League, Lanka Premier League, ILT20, Major League Cricket, and so on.

The ICC will now venture into a new horizon that will attract a lot of eyeballs globally. Cricket is all set to feature in the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled to take place in 2028.

LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee Unveils Venue For Cricket

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup that Rohit Sharma and his men won was partially hosted by the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies. Most of the matches of the US leg in the 2024 T20 World Cup were played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary venue that was demolished after the culmination of the World Cup.

Following the footsteps of the ICC, the LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee will host cricket at a purpose-built temporary venue. The stadium will be located at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California. The LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee made an official announcement regarding the same on April 15, 2025.

Six Teams To Fight For Gold In LA28 Olympics