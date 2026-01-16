BCCI Draws Sharp Criticism Over Messy, Paan-Stained Backdrop In Ayush Badoni’s Photoshoot

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received intense criticism over the backdrop used in Ayush Badoni's photoshoot with the India jersey. Fans were left fuming over the hasty nature of the shoot as the 26-year-old was seen standing in front of an untidy backdrop.

Ayush Badoni was named as a replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar for the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand. Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining 50-over matches after suffering a rib injury, with Badoni substituting him in the unit.

A photo of Ayush Badoni is widely viral on social media, which features the 26-year-old all-rounder posing for a picture with the India jersey. The dirty, betel-stained backdrop from Badoni's spontaneous photoshoot drew backlash, with fans calling out the BCCI for doing it in such a hasty manner.

While it is not officially known whether a BCCI-recruited photographer had clicked Ayush Badoni's picture, users on social media were left fuming over the poor background and raised calls for having better setups for such moments.

Ayush Badoni Earns Maiden India ODI Call-Up, Yet To Make Debut

Ayush Badoni joined the Indian cricket team in Rajkot during the second ODI match against New Zealand. The 26-year-old Delhi all-rounder did not feature in the Playing XI, with Nitish Reddy replacing Washington Sundar at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The IND vs NZ ODI series is now tied at 1-1 after the Blackcaps' seven-wicket chase. A solid stand from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell helped the Kiwis seal a win at Rajkot.