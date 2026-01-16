Updated 16 January 2026 at 15:58 IST
RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras For Crowd Management At The Chinnaswamy Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have proposed 300-plus AI-enabled to bolster better crowd management at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
In a formal communication to the KSCA, RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to a release.
The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety.
The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables the early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access, and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law enforcement responses.
RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately ₹4.5 crore.
RCB has partnered with Staqu, a technology company with a proven track record in enhancing public safety through automation and data-driven intelligence. Staqu's state-of-the-art facial recognition technology and intelligent monitoring of objects, crowd, perimeters and vehicles have assisted many State Police forces in their regular monitoring and investigations.
The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure and seamless matchday experience for all fans.
