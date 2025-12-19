BCCI Expected To Make Big Selection Announcement For Upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup & New Zealand Bilaterals On Saturday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the India squad for the upcoming New Zealand T20I series and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts for the imminent limited-over cricketing spectacle.

Team India is currently engaged in a five-match T20I series with South Africa, with the fifth and final fixture set to take place tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

India’s T20 World Cup & NZ Series Squad Announcement Due Saturday

The India squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to be finalised on Saturday.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and other members of the selection committee are expected to meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to finalise the squad for the upcoming ICC spectacle.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is also expected to be a part of the meeting and may also be present for the squad announcement press conference alongside chief selector Agarkar following their formal meeting.

The India squads for the New Zealand bilaterals and the T20 World Cup squad are expected to remain the same.

Team India is the defending champion of the T20 World Cup. They had defeated South Africa in a nail-biting finale, which took place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Rohit Sharma was the skipper, and it was his final T20I outing for the Men in Blue.

India's Squad May Combine Top-Performing Stars & Players Seeking Form

Team India is expected to have Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill as part of its leadership duo. Despite being in poor form, they are expected to keep their spots in the squad.

Another mainstay of the Indian cricket team will be Abhishek Sharma. The young swashbuckler's aggressive style can help dictate the match's momentum when they come out to bat.

Tilak Varma, who solidified his position in the Indian T20I fold with a scintillating knock at the Asia Cup Final, is also expected to be a part of the side.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Nitish Reddy will bring some firepower in the middle-order, while Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma could be the two wicketkeeper-batter options for India in the marquee event.

Even Ishan Kishan could be in the race following his series-winning performance in SMAT 2025.

The bowling firepower may feature Kuldeep Yadav at spin, while Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah may feature in the pace attack.