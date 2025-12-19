Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Key Medical Update Following Hospitalization Due To Stomach Issue: 'Grateful For The Medical Support'

Star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has shared a key health update on his fitness after significant rumours swirled around his health. The Indian cricketer has been hospitalised due to a medical emergency.

Following the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 match-up between Mumbai and Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal was taken to the hospital following complaints of stomach cramps. The Indian opener was in action for his domestic side in the limited-overs competition.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Issues Key Health Update Following Hospitalisation

Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's hospitalisation, reports surfaced that the Indian cricketer was admitted to the Aditya Birla Hospital due to acute gastroenteritis and underwent CT scans and an ultrasound. He was also provided with medication.

Some reports also claimed that Jaiswal's condition looked serious as he had lost significant weight in the past 48 hours.

Yashasvi Jaiswal put an end to all the rumours with a brief statement, saying that he is recovering well. The Indian cricketer expressed gratitude for the medical support and is eager to return to the field soon.

"Just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the overwhelming good wishes over the last few days. I’m recovering well, grateful for the fantastic medical support, and looking forward to being back on the field soon!" Yashasvi Jaiswal tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Was A Beast Unleashed In SMAT 20265

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in scintillating form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, putting up 145 runs and an average of 48.33 across three matches in the tournament.

Although his tournament ended prematurely due to a health issue, Jaiswal made a significant impact for Mumbai in the competition.

Jaiswal's standout performance included a match-winning 101 off 50 against Haryana in a must-win competition.

Yashasvi carried the team with his scintillating form, and Mumbai managed to chase down the record chase of 235, which is the second-highest successful chase in the tournament's history.

The Indian opener also forged vital partnerships with Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane in the competition.