BCCI Face Backlash For Not Live Streaming SMAT Match Between Hardik Pandya's Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma's Punjab

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: A number of domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games are being played at different venues in India. With multiple games happening simultaneously, the major focus is around the Baroda versus Punjab game for obvious reasons. In the Round 3 game on December 2, veteran cricketer Hardik Pandya is making a comeback to competitive cricket and will be bowling after an injury layoff. On the other hand, India's new pin-up boy of T20s, Abhishek Sharma, would be featuring for Punjab. Unfortunately, there is no live streaming for the game and that has irked fans, who are lambasting the Board of Control of Cricket in India. The game is taking place in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad