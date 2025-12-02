Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni - Who is Better IPL Captain? Ex-RCB Star Gives Verdict

IPL 2026: We are a few months away from the start of IPL 2026 and the buzz is picking up already. There is, like always - a lot of talk happening around Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Rohit and Dhoni are easily two of the most successful captains in the history of the cash-rich league. Former RCB star Moeen Ali, who has played the IPL and has featured in three franchises has given his verdict on who is a better captain - Rohit or Dhoni. As per Ali, it is very difficult to pick between the two stalwarts. While praising Rohit, Ali went onto pick Dhoni as the better captain.

'Still I'll go MS'

"I think Rohit Sharma is up there. Obviously MS Dhoni as well. But it's hard to choose the best out of them two. If I'll have to be biased, I played with MS and he was the best. But I say Rohit because he won it five times with MI but also with a different team (Deccan chargers) before. MS has also lost five finals. But MS has won every trophy as captain but now so has Rohit. Still I'll go MS. He's a genius as well tactically," Ali said on 'Beard Before Wicket' YouTube channel.

"They both are very similar actually on how they carry themselves. I don't know Rohit that well but from what I've heard from the players, he's really approachable and a really nice guy," he added.

Advertisement

Rohit, Dhoni in IPL 2026

Both the Indian cricketing stalwarts would feature in the upcoming season of the IPL. Both of them have led their respective franchises to five titles each. While Rohit is no more in charge of the Mumbai franchise, it would be interesting to see if Dhoni leads the CSK side in IPL 2026 if Ruturaj Gaikwad is fit.