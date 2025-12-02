Updated 2 December 2025 at 11:17 IST
'Pink or Red, Who Cares?': Travis Head Fires Verbal Volleys At Under Fire England Before Day-Night Ashes Test In Brisbane
Travis Head scored 123 runs off 83 balls and helped Australia go 1-0 up in the ongoing Ashes series. The second Test match of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane
Travis Head, the 31-year-old Australian moustachioed, recently scarred the English fans and team for a lifetime. The 'Southpaw' unleashed a feisty attack on the English team and played a pivotal role in chasing over 200 runs down in the last innings of the second day of the first Ashes Test. The Australian management decided to play Travis Head as the opener in the second innings of the first Ashes Test and the rest is history.
Head scored a brilliant 123 runs from 83 balls at a strike rate of 148.19. The Australian southpaw hit 16 fours and 4 sixes as the hosts clinched the first Test to go 1-0 up in the series. The second Test match of the series will be played from December 4 at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Travis Head Shares His Blunt Take On Pink-Ball Test
When England take the field to play the second Ashes Test match, they will be wary of the Travis Head factor. Courtesy of his heroics in the Perth Test, Travis Head might very well go on to open the innings for Australia in the Gabba Test as well. Head, who loves to take on the bowlers, clearly stated the fact that the colour of the ball really doesn't bother him.
'Pink ball, white ball, red ball, I won't use the next word, Who really cares?', said Travis Head, as quoted by the Cricket Australia website. Travis Head might clearly be the differentiating factor between the two teams and at this moment he looks like the one who can produce another iconic knock in the Ashes' 143-year rivalry.
Australia Go Unchanged For Gabba Test
The hosts of Ashes 2025, Australia, continue to deal with injury issues. Unfortunately for the Aussies, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins haven't been able to recover from their respective injuries and they will now be led by Steve Smith in the second Test of the series just like the Perth Test.
