BCCI Faces Backlash For Not Imposing Ban on RR Captain Riyan Parag For Vaping During IPL 2026 Match: 'Not a Punishment...'

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: The Board of Control of Cricket slapped a hefty fine on Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag for vaping in the dressing-room during a match. The question is, has Parag escaped a ban? Is the punishment good enough to set the benchmark? Some reckon BCCI's double standard has been exposed again.

It is simple, if vaping is illegal in India, how did the device even get into a high-security Bio-Bubble or a controlled team environment? Also, it is clear that a 25 per cent fine sends the wrong signal to the youngsters aspiring to make a career in cricket. Let's get it straight, talent may give you a platform but it is the discipline that keeps you there.

No Ban, Just Fine

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