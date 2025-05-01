BCCI Fines Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings Skipper Charged For Breaching The Code Of Conduct During The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a thriller against the five-time Indian Premier League champions, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chennai have now been knocked out of the IPL, and this is the very first time that they will not feature in the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

There are no consecutive IPL finals without MS Dhoni also, but this time around, things haven't gone how Chennai would've liked them to go. A win in Chennai and against Chennai was very crucial for the Iyer-led Punjab Kings, as they are eyeing a top two finish in the group stage of the Indian Premier League.

It has been a decade since Punjab went through to the next stage of the IPL, but this time around, the tables seem to have turned. PBKS look like one of the favorites to win the IPL title this time around.

Shreyas Iyer Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach

Shreyas Iyer has proven himself as a very result-oriented and effective captain. He already led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title last year, and this year, he looks all set to replicate his heroics with Punjab Kings.

Unfortunately for Iyer, he might have led PBKS to a stellar victory against Chennai, but he couldn't really keep the over rate in check, which has now cost him. "Shreyas Iyer, Captain, Punjab Kings, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 49 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday," said the Indian Premier League in a statement. This was Iyer's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct and he was fined INR 12 Lakh.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Masterclass Sinks Chennai Super Kings At Chepauk, Punjab Kings Eliminate CSK To Brighten Playoff Hopes

Punjab Kings Eye Top Two Finish