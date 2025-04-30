IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Masterclass Sinks Chennai Super Kings At Chepauk, Punjab Kings Eliminate CSK To Brighten Playoff Hopes

Punjab Kings have defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to secure their 6th win in IPL 2025. CSK have now crashed out of IPL 2025 and for the first them they have failed to secure consecutive playoff berths for the first time.

Sam Curran Masterclass Powered CSK To 190

Chennai Super Kings almost crossed the 200 runs hurdle for the second time in IPL 2025 courtesy of a Sam Curran masterclass. The left handed allrounder carved his innings carefully and held the innings with a 47 ball 88 comprised of 9 fours and 4 sixes.

His innings appeared to have propelled CSK to a mammoth score but Yuzvendra Chahal had some other plans. The leg spinner who had bowled just two overs till the 19th over came back and derailed the CSK batting order.

He first dismissed MS Dhoni and then claimed Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad’s wickets in the last three overs to pile more misery on the five time champions.

Shreyas Iyer Knocks Out CSK Singlehandedly

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer propelled the visitors towards a five wickets victory. Prabhsimran brought up his second successive half-century to set up the stage. Iyer has been in the form of his life and the Punjab Kings captain could now lift his second IPL trophy only for a different team. He didn't stay at the end, but his fiery 72 overshadowed Curran's 88.

Punjab have now moved to the second position with 13 points and effectively need two wins to secure their playoff berths. CSK are officially out of the playoff race and MS Dhoni's side can now concentrate on finishing the IPL 2025 on a higher note.