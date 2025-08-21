BCCI Gives Ajit Agarkar Extension After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement, One Selector to Lose Job: REPORT

Asia Cup 2025: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has got an extension in his contract by BCCI until June 2026, following his tenure marked by significant achievements. But, while he is set to get an extension, one selector is in line to lose his job. The Indian Express has made the huge claim but has not clearly mentioned who will be the selector that will face the axe. Apart from Agarkar, the current selection panel features SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and S Sharath.

But the report informed that S Sharath is nearing his four-year mark, the maximum period a selector can serve. This means, in all probability, he would be the one out.

Decision After BCCI AGM

The BCCI will give more clarity on this after the annual general body meeting scheduled for September. This also means that it will happen after the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The continental tournament ends on September 28. The board is reportedly going to invite fresh applicants for the role once it becomes vacant.

Mission Asia Cup 2025

Agarkar recently unveiled India's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Shubman Gill will be Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the tournament. Without a doubt, India would start hot favourites, they are also the defending champions.