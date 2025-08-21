Shreyas Iyer Set to Replace Rohit Sharma as ODI Captain: REPORT

As speculations are rife over Rohit Sharma's ODI future, a report has come to the fore that claims Shreyas Iyer may replace him as the ODI captain of the Indian cricket team. While this piece of news is not confirmed, Dainik Jagran claims that Iyer will be looked as a long-term option in the ODI format. This would be a big shuffle in the Indian cricketing set-up as Rohit would then not play any international format. For the unversed, Iyer did not find a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Iyer to Lead Side in 2027 ODI WC?

As per the same report, the Board of Control of Cricket in India officials are set to meet the players and the selectors after the Asia Cup 2025 to discuss the road ahead. If the report is to be believed, Iyer may in all probability be leading the side in the next ODI WC. Iyer will not be new to the role of leading sides, he has led sides successfully in the past and that must have been taken into consideration. He led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title in IPL 2024 and then continued his good run as a leader when given the role of leading the Punjab Kings. The side that had not made the final in IPL since 2014, made it to the summit clash to eventually lose to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.