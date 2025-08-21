Not Shreyas Iyer; Mohammed Kaif Backs Shubman Gill to Take Over ODI Captaincy After Rohit Sharma Retires

India's ODI Captain: Looks like we are into the last days of Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain. Multiple reports claim that Shreyas Iyer is being looked at as Rohit's replacement and the call would be taken soon. But amid such talks and claims, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has put another name in the ring for India's ODI captain. Kaif reckons Shubman Gill should take over once Rohit retires.

Kaif lavished praise on Gill over his recent success in England.

‘He is the future captain’

"In the last three years, Gill has scored 2,000 runs. He is the future captain. He is already leading the Test team, and is now vice-captain in T20Is. When Rohit, who is almost 38, steps down after the 2027 World Cup, Gill will be ready to take over," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

End of an Era

Now, with reports claiming it will be Iyer who will succeed Rohit - it would be interesting to see who finally gets crowned as the ODI captain. In white-ball cricket, Rohit has been successful as a leader. He led the team to the T2- WC title in 2024 and then followed it up with a Champions Trophy win. With the bat, Rohit has been one of the finest batters in limited overs.