BCCI Gives Official Statement On Shreyas Iyer's Injury, Issues Medical Advisory To End Suspense Around Vice-Captain's Health
India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained a serious injury during the third ODI between India and Australia that was played in Sydney. Iyer continues to remain doubtful for the India vs South Africa ODI series that starts on November 30
Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury during the third and the final One Day International (ODI) of the India vs Australia series that was played in Sydney.
The Indian vice-captain pulled off a stellar catch to dismiss Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey and, in the process, fell on his ribs awkwardly while he was running backwards. Iyer was later taken to hospitals for medical scans.
BCCI Provides Update On Shreyas Iyer's Injury
After pulling off the miraculous catch and injuring himself in the process, it was reported that the India vice-captain had suffered internal bleeding and had to be admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had assigned a doctor to monitor the 30-year-old player, who is now recovering well.
The Indian cricket board also issued an official medical advisory offering the latest update on Iyer's health after the news of him being admitted in the ICU spread like wildfire.
"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," said the Indian cricket board in a medical advisory.
As per Cricbuzz, sources have also revealed that the ODI vice-captain is out of danger at the moment, while the BCCI's medical team continues to remain in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India. The Indian team doctor is also believed to be in Sydney, attending Iyer in order to evaluate his day-to-day progress.
Iyer Likely To Miss South Africa ODIs
The Indian ODI vice-captain will most probably miss the three ODIs against South Africa. After Iyer sustained the injury, a BCCI official, as quoted by PTI, said that Iyer's participation in the South Africa ODIs will depend on his match readiness as it could be "touch and go" for the star player.
