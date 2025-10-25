'Kuch Nahi Badla': CSK, MI, RCB And Other IPL Franchises Heap Praise On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma As They Decimate Australia In Sydney

After 4391 days, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have turned the clock back. The two India stalwarts and former skippers roared back to form as they guided India to a thumping victory by nine wickets. India had already lost the three-match ODI series as Australia had taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

India needed to avoid a clean sweep at all costs, and it was Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who stepped up to guide India and help them avoid an unwanted and embarrassing clean sweep.

IPL Franchises Laud Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in their seventeenth year of playing international cricket, and they have given the fans countless memories. Back in 2013, when Australia had visited India to play seven ODI games, Virat and Rohit had put up a heroic performance and had helped India win the second ODI by 9 wickets. India were chasing 360 runs, and the duo of Rohit-Virat helped India chase down this total in 43.3 overs.

Rohit scored 141 runs, whereas Virat Kohli scored 100 runs. Both of them registered a 186-run stand. After 12 years, when India needed 168 runs to win, the two stalwarts joined forces and helped India chase the total down in 38.3 overs. The India vs Australia series grabbed a lot of eyeballs as many suspected that it might be their last dance, but their innings in Sydney proves that they are here to stay.

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and other IPL franchises shared special social media posts for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Franchises like Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals also gave shoutout to their partnership in 2013.

Virat-Rohit To Play South Africa Next