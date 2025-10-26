Updated 26 October 2025 at 08:55 IST
Team India's 2027 World Cup Preparations Face Another Major Setback, Men In Blue Likely To Miss Star Player's Services In South Africa ODIs
After the three-match ODI series, India will now lock horns with South Africa. The 'men in blue' will play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against the Proteas
India have officially kicked off their preparations for the ODI World Cup that will be played in 2027. India locked horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series which they eventually lost by 2-1. The India vs Australia One Day International series was talked about a lot due to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian team after seven long months.
The star duo delivered as they registered a 168-run partnership in the final ODI to avoid a clean sweep. Rohit Sharma was also adjudged the Player of the Series and the former skippers will now be seen when India lock horns with South Africa in November.
Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss India vs South Africa Series
Shreyas Iyer, India’s newly appointed ODI vice-captain, might be ruled out of the India vs South Africa ODI series. Iyer is likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks after sustaining a painful injury to his left rib cage during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney.
Iyer pulled off a miraculous catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling and fell awkwardly on his ribs while running backwards to take the catch. It was later reported that the Indian vice-captain was taken to a local hospital for scans.
"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," BCCI said in an official statement. As quoted by PTI, a BCCI insider has stated that Iyer's participation and his return could be "touch and go", and it will depend on his match readiness.
India Look To Get Back To Winning Ways
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli roaring back to form is something that the Indian cricket team will rejoice about, but that doesn't take away the fact that they were on the verge of being clean swept. Now, there is an argument that the 'Men in Blue' were without the services of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, but India are in a dire need to get their combination right and get back to winning ways.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 26 October 2025 at 08:53 IST