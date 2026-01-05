Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting's Elite Milestone, Continues To Shatter Records In Test Cricket

Joe Root has continued to scale new heights in Test cricket. The England star smashed his second Test hundred on Australian soil as England were bundled out for 384 runs in the first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Root has now surpassed Kumar Sangakkara and has equalled Ricky Ponting's century haul in the long format. The 35-year-old now has 41 Test centuries in his tally and needs five more to get past Jacques Kallis on this elite list. Sachin Tendulkar continues to lead the list with 51 Test hundreds, the most by a batter.

Root has also reduced the gap with Sachin in the run-scoring list and has almost breached the 14000 run mark. He has amassed 13937 runs at an average of 51.23 in 163 Test matches so far.

(More To Follow)