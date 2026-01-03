BCCI Instructs KKR To Release Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, Replacement To Be Allowed For IPL 2026

Prior to the start of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. Mustafizur's inclusion in KKR for the 2026 IPL season was criticized heavily after civil unrest in Bangladesh which left Indians in a state of anger.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had secured the Bangladeshi pacer's services for a record Rs 9.20 crore which made him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

KKR Allowed To Rope In Mustafizur's Replacement

Amid the ongoing tension around Kolkata Knight Riders, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said that the decision was taken in light of recent developments all across. The Kolkata Knight Riders had picked Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana to spearhead their attack in the nineteenth edition of the cash-rich league.

'Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,' said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

With BCCI's directive for KKR to let go of the Bangladesh pacer, the Kolkata Knight Riders will now have to look for an alternative option for someone who can shoulder the responsibility of bowling the death overs alongside Matheesha Pathirana, their newest recruit in the Indian Premier League.

Dissecting Mustafizur Rahman's Performance In The IPL

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has played for a number of IPL sides which includes the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and the Rajasthan Royals. In his IPL career so far, 'the fizz', aka Mustafizur, has played 60 IPL games and has taken 65 wickets at an economy of 8.13.