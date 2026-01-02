Brendon McCullum Ends Suspense Around His Future As England Head Coach, Addresses Rumours Of ECB's Knee-Jerk Reaction After Ashes Debacle

England might've ended their 18-match winless streak on Australian soil, but certainly all is not well for them, especially how the ongoing Ashes have panned out. The English cricket team led by skipper Ben Stokes and Head Coach Brendon McCullum has endured quite a tough time 'Down Under' and their idea of playing a fiery brand of Test cricket has been blown into bits by Australia who won The Ashes within 11 days.

The 2025-26 edition of The Ashes hasn't quite lived up to the expectations of cricket fans. Two out of the four Ashes Test matches ended within two days which is nothing but a bad endorsement for Test cricket. Batting flaws and lack of technique has been constantly called out, but England are guilty of it more when compared to Australia.

Brendon McCullum Casts Shadows Of Doubts Around His Tenure As England Head Coach

After Brendon McCullum took over as the Head Coach and Ben Stokes was appointed as the skipper, England made a great deal of noise about making Test cricket entertaining, but their results speak about a different story altogether. From 44 matches that England have played in the Stokes-McCullum era, they have managed to win only 25 and have lost 17.

The manner in which the ongoing Ashes has panned out has done no good to England and McCullum either. Several reports claimed that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould has reached Sydney and he along with chairman Richard Thompson will examine the causes behind England's great Ashes debacle.

"I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it. I'll just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons that haven't quite got right here and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me," said Brendon McCullum while speaking on his future.

England Eye A Respectable Exit