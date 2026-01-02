Jason Holder Bowls Bizarre No Ball In Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Game, Ball Lands In Fourth Slip | WATCH

The 2025-26 edition of the International League T20 is fast approaching towards its completion. After a total of 32 games that have been played in the tournament, the Desert Vipers have already qualified for the summit clash and they will be challenged either by the MI Emirates or the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders who will face off against each other in Qualifier 2. The summit clash of ILT20 will be played on January 4, 2026.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders knocked the Dubai Capitals out of the 2025-26 edition of the ILT20 after defeating them by 50 runs in the eliminator of the ongoing tournament.

Jason Holder Bowls Bizarre No Ball: Watch

T20 cricket always brings in an element of surprise in the game. Toe-crushing deliveries, towering sixes and lightning-quick fielding, the shortest international format brings in every element of the game into play. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals game saw one such bizarre moment which had cricket fans in splits. Caribbean stalwart Jason Holder bowled a bizarre no ball which is rarely seen in the game of cricket.

Jason Holder, the skipper of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, bowled a total of 3.2 overs, conceded 18 runs and picked up 3 important wickets. During Dubai Capitals' innings, Holder steamed in to deliver a ball which slipped from his hands at the point of release. The ball flew over the batter's head and later landed where the first slip is. "TV Umpire to Director, can we check the height on this one for a No Ball?", captioned ILT20 while sharing the clip on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals: How It Happened

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-stakes Eliminator. Courtesy of a 49-ball 72 from Michael Pepper and a 34-ball 43 from Phil Salt, ADKR scored 158 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in their quota of 20 overs.