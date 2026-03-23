KKR Rope In Vidarbha Left-Arm Pacer Saurabh Dubey To Replace Injured Akash Deep Ahead Of IPL 2026 | Report

IPL 2026: With just days left before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in Vidarbha left-arm seamer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Akash Deep.

Saurabh Dubey To Replace Akash Deep At KKR

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Vidarbha speedster has already joined the Knight Riders camp in Kolkata.

Earlier, during the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2026, Dubey went unsold. He was listed in the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh.

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Previously, Sunrisers Hyderabad signed the 28-year-old in 2022, but his stint with the franchise was cut short due to injury, preventing him from making his IPL debut.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the franchise regarding Dubey joining the Knights and replacing Akash Deep.

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Akash Deep has long been considered injury-prone, missing several matches for both Team India and in the IPL. KKR acquired him for Rs. 1 crore during the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2026. However, the 29-year-old did not join the franchise’s camp, which began in Kolkata on March 18. Reports suggest he is still undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The exact nature of his injury remains unclear, though CoE managers have communicated updates to the Knight Riders’ management.

KKR To Start IPL 2026 Campaign Against Mumbai Indians

KKR have faced multiple injury setbacks before the start of IPL 2026. Harshit Rana has also been ruled out of the 19th season, though the franchise has not announced a replacement, stating that there is no perfect substitute for him.

In IPL 2025, the Knight Riders endured a disappointing campaign, finishing eighth in the standings with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.305. They played 14 matches, winning five and losing seven.