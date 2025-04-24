BCCI Likely To Give PCB Massive Setback Post Pahalgam Terror Attack, Writes To The ICC Regarding IND vs PAK Matches: REPORTS

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has strained whatever ties India has with Pakistan . After innocent tourists were killed at the Baisharan valley in Kashmir, the voices to dismiss all ties with them continues to soar. The strain of ties have already begun with tough calls being taken by the Indian government, and it may soon reflect in the realm of cricket as the BCCI may also initiate some action to be taken as speculations indicate that the Indian Cricket Board has written to the ICC regarding the matter.

Will BCCI Write To ICC Regarding Pakistan After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has shook the world to it's core. The cowardly attack on innocent tourists who were having a fun time in the Baisharan valley. Terrorists fired upon the civilians from the close range for the sole cause of spreading feat and terror and disrupt the harmony in Kashmir. Hindu tourists were primarily attacked by the terrorists and The Resistance Front, a faction of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group. At least 26 civilians have lost their lives due to the attacks, while several others were injured.

After the deadly attacks, speculations have been rampant over the BCCI's stance on it's cricketing ties with Pakistan Cricket. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written a letter to the International Cricket Council to not be paired with PAK in the same group in future ICC events. However, these are just mere speculations, and nothing of the sort has been confirmed as of now.

Amid Strained IND-PAK Ties, What Happens During ICC Events?

In terms of the ICC events, no such tournament is set to happen in the men's division. However, the Women's ODI World Cup is scheduled to happen from September-October 2025 in India. As a result of their early agreements, all of Pakistan's matches will be shifted to a neutral location. So far, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh , and Pakistan have qualified for the same, while India receive automatic qualification since they are the hosts.