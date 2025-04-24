IPL 2025: 'Hurts More Than A Breakup' - KL Rahul Breaks Bat During Net Practice, Delhi Capitals' Response Breaks The Internet

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 27th.

The Delhi-based franchise are at its top form in the ongoing season. After playing eight matches in IPL 2025 so far, the Capitals have clinched six games and conceded two defeats. DC hold second position on IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.657. In their previous five games, DC sealed three wins.

Star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul became the most talked-about point ahead of DC's clash against RCB. During the net practice, KL Rahul broke his bat into two halves while playing a straight drive. In the video, Rahul seemed to be heartbroken after the incident.

Delhi Capitals shared the clip of the iconic moment and captioned it, "It hurts more than a break up but trust Bapu to make it funny."

Watch The Video

KL Rahul's Stats In IPL 2025

In the ongoing season, KL Rahul has been dangerous. The 33-year-old played 7 matches in IPL 2025, scoring 323 runs at a strike rate of 153.81 and has an average of 64.60. He is currently the ninth-highest run-getter in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter has played 139 IPL matches and amassed 5006 runs at a strike rate of 135.70 and has an average of 46.35.

In the previous edition of the tournament, KL Rahul represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the Super Giants did not retain the star batter. During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, many franchises made a bid for him, but in the end, it was Delhi Capitals that roped in KL Rahul for a hefty amount of Rs 14 crore.