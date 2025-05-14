IPL 2025: Ahead of RCB Clash KKR Receive Massive Boost, Quinton de Kock Set To Join Squad In Bengaluru

The IPL 2025 is all set to resume when Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, May 17. The tournament came to a halt due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the heinous Pahalgam attack on May 22.

Quinton de Kock To Rejoin KKR Camp

The remaining 13 group stage matches will be held across six venues, while the BCCI hasn't announced where the four playoff matches, including the final, will take place. In a major boost, Quinton de Kock is all set to join the KKR camp in Bengaluru on Thursday. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the South African wicketkeeper has confirmed his availability for the remainder of the tournament. KKR can still mathematically qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Another overseas player, Spencer Johnson, is also expected to rejoin the KKR squad before their match against RCB on Saturday. Spencer had left for Australia and will now fly straight down to Bengaluru. Moeen Ali is yet to confirm his participation. ESPN Cricinfo also suggested the West Indies contingent, which comprises of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, have boarded a flight from Dubai and is expected to land on Wednesday. The Indian players will also start arriving from Wednesday in batches. Ajinkya Rahane's side will conduct two training sessions on Thursday and Friday.

BCCI Announced Revised IPL 2025 Schedule

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off in Dharamsala, and it will be replayed on May 24.

17 matches are left, including four playoff games, and there will be two double headers played on Sundays. Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will host the group stage matches as per the revised schedule. As per reports, the final could be relocated to Ahmedabad from Eden Gardens.