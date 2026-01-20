BCCI Expected To Revamp Central Contracts; A+ Grade Poised To Be Scrapped, Rohit & Kohli May Be Demoted To Grade B: Report

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to implement a revised central contractual structure, which may have some significant changes. If the new system receives the board's approval, the central contracts of star Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be affected.

According to ANI, sources have revealed that the BCCI's revised contract structure suggests discontinuation of the Grade A+ category and continuing with the A, B and C categories.

If the A+ category gets scrapped, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be moved to the Grade B category. The famed Indian cricketing duo is now only active in ODI cricket.

The decision on the new central contracts' model will be made in the BCCI's next apex council meeting.

