IND vs ENG, Manchester Test: Indian Cricket Fans Go Gaga As Ed Sheeran's Doppelganger Visits Old Trafford On Day 05 - WATCH

Ed Sheeran's lookalike taking selfies with cricket fans outside Old Trafford on Day 05 of the Manchester Test | Image: X/@TheBarmyArmy (Screengrab)

India vs England: Team India have squared off against England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the five-match series against England by 2-1. England clinched a win at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, Team India secured just one win in the series so far in Birmingham. The dominating 336-run win over England in the second match of the series was also India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 39 years.

Ed Sheeran's Lookalike Spotted At Old Trafford On Day 05

Earlier on Day 05 of the fourth Test match, the star British singer Ed Sheeran's lookalike gained the attention of the cricket fans at Old Trafford.

Outside the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, the fans have queued up around Ed Sheeran's lookalike and taken selfies.

England's Barmy Army took to their social media handle and shared a video of the moment where it is seen a huge crowd is seen surrounding Ed Sheeran's doppelganger.

"There’s an Ed Sheeran lookalike at Old Trafford and India fans are queuing up for a selfie," England's Barmy Army wrote on X while sharing the clip.

Shubman Gill's Century Gives Breathing Room To Team India

Team India had a poor start to their second inning; however, it was the solid partnership of 186 runs between KL Rahul (90) and Shubman Gill (103) that helped the visitors to stand up in the game.

Shubman Gill displayed a stunning performance and slammed his ninth Test century in Manchester. The Indian captain played a 103-run knock from 238 balls at a strike rate of 43.28. Gill hammered 12 fours during his time on the crease.

In the ongoing five-match series, Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer with 722 runs from eight innings at an average of 9025, and a strike rate of 65.28.