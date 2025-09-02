BCCI Opens Bidding For Team India's Lead Sponsorship; Deadline Offers Big Hint On Team Sponsors' Status For Asia Cup 2025

India players lead by captain Suryakumar Yadav enter the groung for the 3rd T20I match against England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the release of the invitation for expression of interest to become the lead sponsor of Team India.

The online gaming bill had prompted Dream11 to exit early from its lead sponsor agreement with the BCCI. As a result, Team India does not have a lead sponsor.

Following Dream11's exit, the Board is on the hunt for a long-term sponsor, given that key ICC tournaments and bilateral series are approaching in the next few years.

BCCI Extends Invite To Become New Lead Sponsor Following Dream11 Exit

The BCCI are inviting 'reputed entities' to become the lead sponsor for the Indian National Cricket Team for the long term. With the online gaming bill being passed, the BCCI have set up criteria for the companies that could emerge as the team's next lead sponsor.

From online money gaming, betting or gambling services, crypto exchange businesses, to companies linked to alcohol, tobacco, and those likely to offend public morals have been put under Prohibited brands.

"To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, is not permitted to submit a bid," the statement from the BCCI mentioned.

Another category that the BCCI would not entertain is the blocked brands, which include athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, Insurance, Banks, financial and non-financial services, non-alcoholic beverages, and more, which have been put under the blocked category.

BCCI's Deadline Gives Key Hint Over Sponsor Situation For Asia Cup 2025

The BCCI has set a deadline for interested parties to present their invitation for expression of interest (IEOI). The last date to deliver their respective submissions is September 16 2025.

Given that the Asia Cup 2025 tournament begins on September 09, there is a high chance that Team India will compete in the ACC tournament without having a lead sponsor on their kits.