BCCI Penalise Rajat Patidar, Pat Cummins; Slap Hefty Fine After RCB And SRH Breach IPL Code of Conduct

RCB vs SRH: For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it was a night to forget in Lucknow on Friday as they ended up second-best against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It marked RCB's first-away loss of the season as well. Hyderabad won the game convincingly by 42 runs. But now, after the match, the two captains - Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins find themselves in trouble for breach of IPL Code of Conduct.

Patidar-Cummins FINED

Not Jitesh Sharma, but RCB's regular captain Patidar was fined for maintaining a slow-over rate. Considering this was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar has been fined Rs 24 lakhs.

Not just Patidar but the rest of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, have each been individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Pat Cummins was also fined. His team was also found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate. The Australian Test and ODI captain has been fined Rs 12 lakh.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 Lakh,” an official BCCI media release stated.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Following the loss, RCB are in the third position on the standings with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.255. The Bengaluru-based franchise have won eight wins and lost four after 13 matches.