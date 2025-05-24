'Only Virat Kohli Can Tell The Reasons Behind Decision...': Virender Sehwag Urges Ex-India Captain to Come Out of Test Retirement

India vs England: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the squad for the tour of England on Saturday. While the announcement will mark the start of a new era in Indian cricket, looks like experts and fans still cannot digest the fact that Virat Kohli has retired.

Kohli, who is easily one of the best in modern times, announced his retirement from Tests and that send the cricketscape into mourning. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who has grown up playing a lot of cricket with Kohli, urged him to rethink and come out of retirement.

Sehwag reckoned Kohli retired too early.

‘Feel he retired too early from the Test format’

“Definitely. I feel he retired too early from the Test format. He could've played easily for two years, the way he maintains fitness. But only Virat Kohli can tell the reasons behind the decision. It's a player's personal decision based on his will, or whether he feels exhausted,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“But according to me, the way he played, and the way he showed energy, it feels he could've easily played for two years," he added.

Kohli, RCB Flying