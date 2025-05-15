BCCI Backstabs Virat Kohli? Report Hints RCB Star Was Promised India Test Captaincy

Virat Kohli Retires: While Virat Kohli's Test retirement caused a shock among fans, now we are getting a more clearer picture as to why did he take the decision. As per a recent report on Sports Today, it is understood that Kohli was told he would be given Test captaincy again, but of course that did not happen.

The report claims this conversation between the selectors and Kohli happened after the Adelaide Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which the side lost under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

‘He was given sort of a hint’

"At least people close to him do seem to suggest that he was given sort of a hint that he would be getting captaincy after Adelaide. But then things changed," the report said.

As per the report, nothing substantial happened after that as India went onto lose the series. The report claims there was a ‘change in tonality’ after that.

Sarandeep Singh, former India cricketer and selector, he claimed that he didn't see it coming. And he is someone who knows Kohli from close quarters.

"There was no hint (of retirement). Did not even hear from anywhere. Some days ago, I was talking to him but I did not get any hint that he was thinking about this. The kind of IPL he is having, he is in incredible form," Singh said.

Kohli Having a Dream IPL