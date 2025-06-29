'I Did It For The Country': BCCI Posts Special Hardik Pandya Video To Commemorate The First Anniversary Of India's Second World T20 Win

Rohit Sharma's Team India painted Barbados blue exactly one year ago today. After multiple heartbreaks for thirteen years, Rohit's valiant Team India held on to their nerves, overcame their demons, and registered one of the iconic wins in the history of cricket on June 29, 2024. India defeated Aiden Markram's South Africa by 7 runs at Bridgetown to clinch their second T20 World Cup. This also marked the first World Cup won by Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team. There were a lot of questions asked about India's squad that was picked for the World T20.

Many had written the players off, and the rest had prepared themselves for another heartbreak on the global stage, but India answered all their critics in style and shut them out on the coveted World T20 trophy in a game that was not meant to be for the faint-hearted by any stretch.

BCCI Celebrates First Anniversary Of World T20 2024 Win

India not only knocked England out of the tournament but also played a pivotal role in ending Pakistan and Australia's hopes of winning the World T20 for the second time. The Indian batting did crumble in the summit clash, but one man, with number '18' on his shirt, stood up, defied all odds, and ensured that India ended up with a respectable total on the board.

In the all-important finals, the man for the big stages, Virat Kohli, ended up scoring 76 off 59 deliveries and helped Team India put up 176 runs on the board. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has posted a special video to celebrate the first anniversary of India's famous World T20 win, which includes a special message from Hardik Pandya. In the video, Hardik talks about his journey and how he always manifested bowling the last over for India when the going got tough for the team.

India's Second T20 World Cup Win: A Bittersweet Feeling

Rohit Sharma's valiant Team India went on to win the World T20 undefeated, and this is a testament to how they outplayed their oppositions in every game.