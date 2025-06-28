Republic World
  • Centurion Smriti Mandhana Lights The Fire, Sree Charani Picks 4-Wicket Haul As IND-W Seamlessly Defeat ENG-W By 97 Runs

Updated 28 June 2025 at 22:14 IST

Centurion Smriti Mandhana Lights The Fire, Sree Charani Picks 4-Wicket Haul As IND-W Seamlessly Defeat ENG-W By 97 Runs

Smriti Mandhana’s century and debutant Sree Charani’s 4-wicket haul powered India Women to a dominant 97-run win over England Women in the 1st T20I, kicking off the series in style.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana during during the second Women's International T20 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Image: AP

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: The Smriti Mandhana-led Team India Women inflicted massive damage to England Women as they opened the T20I series with a 97-run win. After Smriti Mandhana's incredible showcase with the bat, the Indian Women did plenty of damage with the ball as they rattled England early on by restricting them at 113. With debutant Sree Charani picking up a four-wicket haul, the Women in Blue were in command as the hosts were gasping to score runs. India open the white-ball series with a doimnant display, and it would be a wake-up call for the England women since they have a long way to go.

This is a breaking copy… More to follow… 

Published 28 June 2025 at 22:14 IST