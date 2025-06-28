Centurion Smriti Mandhana Lights The Fire, Sree Charani Picks 4-Wicket Haul As IND-W Seamlessly Defeat ENG-W By 97 Runs

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: The Smriti Mandhana-led Team India Women inflicted massive damage to England Women as they opened the T20I series with a 97-run win. After Smriti Mandhana's incredible showcase with the bat, the Indian Women did plenty of damage with the ball as they rattled England early on by restricting them at 113. With debutant Sree Charani picking up a four-wicket haul, the Women in Blue were in command as the hosts were gasping to score runs. India open the white-ball series with a doimnant display, and it would be a wake-up call for the England women since they have a long way to go.