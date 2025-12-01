BCCI President Shares Special Appreciation Post For Team India's Ranchi Heroics, Praises Virat Kohli Amid Speculations Of International Retirement

India avoided a shocking loss in Ranchi as they defeated Aiden Markram's South Africa by 17 runs in the opening game of the India vs South Africa ODI series. A total of 681 runs were scored in the game as the pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi did not live up to its reputation of helping the bowlers. The Indian team, courtesy of the stellar win, now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

The Indian team has recently been hit by injury issues to their captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. In Gill and Iyer's absence, KL Rahul has been bestowed with the responsibility of leading the team and Rishabh Pant has been named as his deputy. The second game of this series will be played on December 3, 2025.

Mithun Manhas Pens Down Special Note For Virat Kohli And Team India

The Ranchi ODI will forever be remembered for Virat Kohli's stellar 52nd hundred. Experienced Indian players including the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to a score of 349 runs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli registered a partnership of 136 runs and laid a strong foundation for the Indian cricket team.

Kohli scored a stellar 135 runs off 120 balls at a strike rate of 112.50. Kohli hit 11 fours and 7 sixes as he helped India register this mammoth total. South Africa, despite putting up a valiant performance, ended up losing the game. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas praised Virat Kohli and Team India for the win.

"Stellar of an inning from Virat and well supported by Rohit & Rahul put India in a commanding position. Special contributions from Kuldeep and Harshit Rana help India take the 1-0 lead over SA. Well done the men in Blue," wrote the BCCI president on his official Instagram account.

India Strengthen Their ODI Ranking