BCCI President Shares Special Appreciation Post For Team India's Ranchi Heroics, Praises Virat Kohli Amid Speculations Of International Retirement
After enduring a 2-0 loss in the Test series, India have managed to defeat South Africa in the first ODI that was played in Ranchi. India won the game by 17 runs and they are currently 1-0 up in the series
India avoided a shocking loss in Ranchi as they defeated Aiden Markram's South Africa by 17 runs in the opening game of the India vs South Africa ODI series. A total of 681 runs were scored in the game as the pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi did not live up to its reputation of helping the bowlers. The Indian team, courtesy of the stellar win, now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.
The Indian team has recently been hit by injury issues to their captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. In Gill and Iyer's absence, KL Rahul has been bestowed with the responsibility of leading the team and Rishabh Pant has been named as his deputy. The second game of this series will be played on December 3, 2025.
Mithun Manhas Pens Down Special Note For Virat Kohli And Team India
The Ranchi ODI will forever be remembered for Virat Kohli's stellar 52nd hundred. Experienced Indian players including the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to a score of 349 runs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli registered a partnership of 136 runs and laid a strong foundation for the Indian cricket team.
Kohli scored a stellar 135 runs off 120 balls at a strike rate of 112.50. Kohli hit 11 fours and 7 sixes as he helped India register this mammoth total. South Africa, despite putting up a valiant performance, ended up losing the game. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas praised Virat Kohli and Team India for the win.
"Stellar of an inning from Virat and well supported by Rohit & Rahul put India in a commanding position. Special contributions from Kuldeep and Harshit Rana help India take the 1-0 lead over SA. Well done the men in Blue," wrote the BCCI president on his official Instagram account.
India Strengthen Their ODI Ranking
The 'men in blue' are at the top of the ICC ODI Ranking, and they have further cemented their place at the top with this win. India will now look to win the series when they take the field against South Africa in the second ODI of the series that will be played on December 3, 2025.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 16:59 IST