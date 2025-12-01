India And South Africa Join Forces To Create New Record In The History Of IND vs SA ODI Series, Shatter 10-Year-Old Record In Ranchi

India pulled off a heist at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi in the first ODI of the India vs South Africa series. The pitch in Ranchi did not live up to its reputation and produced a high-scoring affair where close to 700 runs were scored. Despite scoring 349 runs in the first innings, India managed to win the match only by a margin of 17 runs.

India currently lead the series 1-0 with two more ODIs to be played in the series against South Africa. The next ODI of the series is scheduled to be played on December 3, 2025, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India and South Africa Record Highest Total In Their ODI History

Courtesy of Marco Jansen (70 runs off 39 balls) and Corbin Bosch's (67 runs off 51 balls) heroics, South Africa almost pulled off a heroic 350-run chase despite losing three wickets at the score of eleven. The hosts survived a scare as a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket continued to keep South Africa in the game.

The series opener played in Ranchi has now surpassed the aggregate of the India vs South Africa ODI from 2015 that was played in Mumbai. India had folded for just 224 runs while South Africa had registered a mammoth total of 438 runs. India and South Africa had scored a total of 662 runs back then. The Ranchi ODI saw India and South Africa score a total of 681 runs, the most runs ever scored in bilateral games featuring both countries.

The 'men in blue', the hosts of the series, registered a mammoth 349 runs courtesy of a 136-run stand between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper provided the final flourish by scoring 60 runs off 56 balls.

Virat Kohli Scores Historic 52nd Ton