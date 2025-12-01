'As Much As I Know....': India Coach Shares Update On Physios Checking On Virat Kohli's Back And His Fitness Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli served a masterclass in Ranchi with a stellar ton that will be remembered for ages to come. Whenever Virat Kohli bats, records continue to tumble. Virat Kohli, courtesy of his 52nd ton, made batting look extremely effortless and easy on a Ranchi track that has a reputation of assisting bowlers, especially spinners. Courtesy of the Virat Kohli masterclass on MS Dhoni's home turf, India defeated South Africa to gain a 1-0 lead in the series.

Virat brought up his 83rd international ton of his career and went on to score 135 runs from 120 balls with a strike rate of 112.50. In his record-breaking knock, Kohli hit 11 fours and 7 sixes. Kohli, with 52 tons, now holds the record for most hundreds in a single format.

Sitanshu Kotak Shares Update On Virat Kohli's Fitness

Virat Kohli, in the Ranchi ODI, looked the fittest player among all the 22 that were playing. The former India skipper has always maintained high levels of fitness, and he was still looking to run threes in the Ranchi ODI. His innings in the first ODI was a classic case of how the star batsman likes to construct his innings.

After reaching his hundred, Virat looked in some sort of discomfort, and the physio of the Indian team came out to nurse his back. This sparked concerns about Virat Kohli's fitness, but India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has said that Kohli is fine and there are no questions about him.

"It was an outstanding knock, obviously. He batted really well. He is a thoroughly outstanding player, and he took responsibility, and the way he batted was very good. I think back is okay. I mean, as much as I know, he is fine. The way he is performing, the way his fitness is, there are no questions about anything," said India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after the game.

