BCCI Provides Clarity Over Shreyas Iyer's Abdominal Injury, India Batter 'Under Observation' After Suffering 'Internal Bleeding'

Shreyas Iyer is injured after catching out Australia's Alex Carey during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

The BCCI has issued another medical update on India batter Shreyas Iyer, following the initial update, adding clarity on the cricketer's current position and health.

Shreyas Iyer sustained abdominal pain after he completed a catch while running backwards. The Indian batter clutched his abdomen following the catch and looked in significant discomfort as he landed awkwardly.

Iyer could not complete the match and was admitted to a hospital in Sydney for further assessment.

BCCI Issues Second Update Over Shreyas Iyer's Abdominal Injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a second medical update on Shreyas Iyer, providing additional details on the India batter's blunt abdominal injury.

Scans had revealed that the Indian cricketer had suffered a laceration of his spleen. He also suffered from 'internal bleeding' on October 25 during the third ODI between India and Australia.

In the second update, the BCCI revealed that medical specialists in Sydney identified Iyer's injury, and they stopped the bleeding. The Indian cricketer is on the road to recovery but is still under observation.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation.

"A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," the BCCI wrote in a statement.

Shreyas Iyer May Have To Report To BCCI COE Upon His Arrival In India

Shreyas Iyer's injury could be a point of concern. Given his form, it would be a setback for the Indian cricketer as he would require proper rehab to recover from the abdominal injury.

The Indian cricketer putting his body on the line was commendable, but it took a significant toll on him.

Upon returning to India, Shreyas Iyer may have to check in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for proper assessment of his health and fitness.