IND vs AUS T20I: Ben McDermott Called Up As Standby By Cricket Australia Following Matt Short’s Surgery

Matt Short reacts after reaching 50 runs during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide | Image: AP

Cricket Australia has called up Australian cricketer Ben McDermott for the upcoming T20I series against India. The 30-year-old will join the Australian T20I camp in Canberra as cover for top-order batter Matt Short, who has undergone surgery.

Matt Short suffered a gruesome cut on his right hand's ring finger after it got caught between the ball and the green Adelaide Oval tracks. He attempted to perform a catch at slips off Josh Hazlewood's delivery in the second ODI, which led to the injury.

Ben McDermott Named As Standby Following Matt Short's Surgery

Despite the injury, Matt Short returned to action with the bat after being patched up by the team's medical staff. The top-order batter delivered a clinical 78-ball 74, the highest score by an Aussie in the 2nd ODI against India.

Short also competed in the third ODI match in Sydney, where he struck 30 runs and also bowled four overs in the match-up. Team India defeated the hosts by nine wickets to avoid a series whitewash.

For the upcoming T20Is, Cricket Australia has named Ben McDermott as a standby for Matt Short following surgery.

As per cricket.com.au, the medical staff determined that surgery was essential for the top-order batter, as it was 'necessary to 'clean up' the top of his finger.'

The report added that Short now has stitches over the wound following the surgical procedure.

It is also understood that Matt Short will remain as part of the Australia T20I squad to hopefully return in the series down the road.

Mitchell Marsh Reveals Who Will Step In At Matt Short's Position

While Ben McDermott has been named as a standby, Josh Philippe could be the one who could be the beneficiary of Matt Short's absence. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter is projected to make his T20I return.

However, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis would step up at Matt Short's position at number three. Inglis had a calf injury but is now doing well and ready for action.