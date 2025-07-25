BCCI, RCB Run Into Massive Trouble After Probe Declared M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 'Unsafe' For Mass Events

Covers seen on the pitch as rain delays the start of the 34th IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, | Image: ANI Photo

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has once again come under the scanner after it was deemed unsafe to host large-scale events. The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, a committee formed by the Karnataka government to probe the stampede outside the stadium during RCB's victory celebrations.

It would be an immense problem for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, given that colossal events have already been announced at the venue.

Probe States RCB's Home Base Unfit For Mass Events

The stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations landed the Karnataka government and the franchise in hot water. At least 11 died while over 50 people suffered injuries after lakhs gathered on the Bengaluru streets to celebrate RCB's maiden title victory.

However, poor management of the event led to an ill-fated incident, leading the state government to establish a panel to investigate the appalling incident.

The findings of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission reported that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was unsafe for hosting big gatherings. Over the years, the venue has hosted several domestic, international and IPL matches, but the iconic stadium is now deemed insufficient.

"In its report, the commission stated that the stadium's 'design and structure' are inherently 'unsuitable and unsafe' for mass gatherings. It further warned that continuing to hold high-attendance events at the venue would pose 'unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness'," the report from ESPNcricinfo stated.

The report also mentioned that the commission has 'strongly recommended' relocating all grand events to venues that could handle such crowds. "Any future venue should adhere to international standards," the report further stated.

BCCI Could Be In Trouble With W-CWC Fixtures In Bengaluru

The probe may cause problems for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), since five matches of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 — including one semifinal and the final — are supposed to take place in Bengaluru. If the situation impacts the W-CWC, the BCCI would be in a race against time to replace the match venues.