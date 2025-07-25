Moeen Ali Commends Shubman Gill For Leading Team India By Example In England Tour: 'He Already Led From The Front'

Updated 25 July 2025 at 18:57 IST
India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.
Currently, Team India are trailing in the ongoing five-match series against England by 2-1. England clinched wins at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, in the second match of the series, India sealed a dominating 336-run triumph over the Three Lions. It was Team India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 39 years.
After the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the long format. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.
Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Team India started their voyage into the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).
While speaking to ANI, former England spinner Moeen Ali showered praise on Shubman Gill, saying that he will turn himself into a good captain.
Moeen Ali further added that Gill is already leading from the front with the bat in the ongoing tour of England.
"Shubman is gonna be, he's gonna turn himself into a very, very good captain because he's already led from the front with the bat in particular, and it's very important for an Indian captain to do that," Moeen Ali told ANI.
In the ongoing five-match series between India and England, Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer currently with 619 runs from four matches and seven innings at an average of 88.43 and at a strike rate of 71.31.
Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne. Following that, the 25-year-old has played 35 Tests and 65 innings, scoring 2500 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 62.43. The right-handed batter scored eight centuries and seven fifties in the long-format for Team India.
