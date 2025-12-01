BCCI Reportedly Summons Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar For Meeting Ahead of 2nd ODI. Will Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli be Discussed?

Ind vs SA: In a surprising move after India's win in the first ODI against South Africa, the Board of Control of Cricket in India has called coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for a meeting ahead of the second game. It is not clear what is the meeting going to be about, will the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be discussed.

Will Discussion be About RoKo?

Both Rohit and Kohli are in form and look fit and hence there is much speculation that the meeting could be around them. As per a report on Sportstar, the meeting would involve BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, coach Gambhir and chief selector Agarkar. It is not clear whether BCCI President Mithun Manhas would be there or not.

The recent Test series whitewash is bound to be discussed for sure and the way ahead.

"During the home Test season, there have been instances of confusing tactics on and off the field. We want clarity and forward planning, especially with the next Test series eight months away," a senior BCCI official said.

"India will be favourites to defend the T20 World Cup next year and strong contenders for the ODI World Cup after that, so we want these issues resolved quickly," the official added.

RoKo Shines