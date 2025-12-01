Updated 1 December 2025 at 09:55 IST
BCCI Reportedly Summons Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar For Meeting Ahead of 2nd ODI. Will Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli be Discussed?
Ind vs SA: The Board of Control of Cricket in India has called coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for a meeting ahead of the 2nd ODI versus South Africa.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs SA: In a surprising move after India's win in the first ODI against South Africa, the Board of Control of Cricket in India has called coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for a meeting ahead of the second game. It is not clear what is the meeting going to be about, will the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be discussed.
Will Discussion be About RoKo?
Both Rohit and Kohli are in form and look fit and hence there is much speculation that the meeting could be around them. As per a report on Sportstar, the meeting would involve BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, coach Gambhir and chief selector Agarkar. It is not clear whether BCCI President Mithun Manhas would be there or not.
The recent Test series whitewash is bound to be discussed for sure and the way ahead.
Advertisement
"During the home Test season, there have been instances of confusing tactics on and off the field. We want clarity and forward planning, especially with the next Test series eight months away," a senior BCCI official said.
"India will be favourites to defend the T20 World Cup next year and strong contenders for the ODI World Cup after that, so we want these issues resolved quickly," the official added.
Advertisement
RoKo Shines
Rohit and Kohli rolled back the years as they gave fans a treat at Ranchi. While Rohit hit a sublime fifty, Kohli went onto smash a breathtaking century to help India win the opening ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. This is a big win considering it comes days after the Test side was whitewashed 2-0 at home.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 09:50 IST