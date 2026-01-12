BCCI Responds To Rumours of Venue Change for Bangladesh's Matches In T20 WC, Claims Board Unaware Of Any Development: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has broken their silence over Bangladesh's match venues being shifted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Secretary Devajit Saikia has claimed that the board had received no communication over any such developments lately.

Bangladesh has weaselled out of visiting India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns. The continuous oppression of the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh has led to significant outrage in India, and the BC are fearing for their life at this stage.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has written to the ICC over the relocation of their matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC has responded too, and talks are underway between the two sides.

BCCI Breaks Silence, Declines Speculation Around Venue Shift For Bangladesh's T20 WC Fixtures

Recent reports have suggested that the ICC is pondering moving Bangladesh's matches to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram. Bangladesh Cricket were initially supposed to play their group-stage matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said that the board has no information on Bangladesh's matches being moved out. He added that the matter was beyond their control.

According to an independent Indian news agency, Devajit Saikia has affirmed that the matter is between the ICC and BCB. He added that the BCCI would take necessary steps if the ICC conveys any information regarding a change of venue.

The BCCI secretary further stated that "we are not privy to any such information."

What IS Bangladesh's Original Schedule For The T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh Cricket are originally supposed to arrive in India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with Mumbai and Kolkata being the two match venues for their fixtures.

The Bangla Tigers' first three group-stage matches against the West Indies, Italy, and England are scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens.

Following the Kolkata leg, Bangladesh will travel to Mumbai for the remaining group stage match against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium.