Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ ODI Series, Ayush Badoni Named Replacement

In a major setback, Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two ODI matches against New Zealand. Ayush Badoni has been named as Sundar's replacement and he will be linking up with the Indian team at Rajkot, the venue of the second ODI match.

A BCCI statement confirmed the development. "India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion.

"Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IDFC First Bank ODI series.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI.”

India already lost Rishabh Pant due to an abdominal injury, and Sundar's injury means Gautam Gambhir's problem is piling up ahead of the T20 World Cup. Tilak Varma's availability is already under clouds after he underwent surgery for an abdominal issue.

